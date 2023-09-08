Jenny StaletovichEnvironment Reporter
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
She’s reported on some of the region’s major environment stories, including the 2018 devastating red tide and blue-green algae blooms, impacts from climate change and Everglades restoration, the nation’s largest water restoration project. She’s also written about disappearing rare forests, invasive pythons, diseased coral and a host of other critical issues around the state.
She covered the environment, climate change and hurricanes for the Miami Herald for five years and previously freelanced for the paper. She worked at the Palm Beach Post from 1989 to 2000, covering crime, government and general assignment stories.
She has won several state and national awards including the Scripps Howard National Journalism Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, the Green Eyeshades and the Sunshine State Awards.
Staletovich graduated from Smith College and lives in Miami, with her husband and their three children.
Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
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A measure to re-up a 2020 law that helped chip away at a $35 billion maintenance backlog at national parks and public lands, and set to expire next month, has gained bipartisan support.
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The federal lawsuit filed this week in Fort Lauderdale asks a judge to halt work until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers considers new information about coral and queen conchs in assessing potential damage from the project and ongoing dredging to maintain it.
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In an update Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a strong El Niño will continue to help weaken storms.
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The case announced Monday marks the first locally-transmitted case of the mosquito-borne disease.
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The project to provide a steady supply of sand to eroding beaches has created plumes of sediment near one of the largest remaining stands of endangered staghorn coral and threatened queen conchs, while noisy excavators drown out waves along the popular beach next to Port Everglades.
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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Florida finalized the deal Tuesday that allows the state to take control of completing a flow-way that moves more freshwater into Florida Bay.
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Three of the planet's rarest reptiles, found only in South Florida, join the endangered species listThe species are the first added to the Endangered Species List by the Trump administration during its second term.
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The anonymous donation of $975,000 was handed over to Miami-Dade County's Environmentally Endangered Lands program.
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The change to a rule that protects disappearing plants and animals under the Endangered Species Act would no longer consider damage to habitat, rescinding a long-held interpretation of the law.
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The rare bats found only in Florida were on the verge of extinction when researchers began erecting bat houses around the zoo and Miami-Dade County in 2018. Now they house the largest documented colony on the planet.
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Miami-Dade County has quietly submitted plans for a new marina at the Seaquarium site on Virginia Key that could bring a fleet of new luxury boats to the shallow bay.
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Coral scientists and nursery operators are taking steps to protect fragile coral as water temperatures rise.