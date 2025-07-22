Ben Kirtman named dean of University of Miami's top marine school

The University of Miami has named a longtime atmospheric scientist as the new dean of its top-ranked marine and atmospheric science school.

Ben Kirtman joined UM nearly 20 years ago. He helped pioneer research on climate change predictions, weather forecasting and hurricanes at the Rosenstiel School.

Kirtman’s also the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s cooperative research institute on Virginia Key and has been a leading author on United Nation’s climate reports.

The Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science is ranked among USA Today’s top 10 marine science programs globally.

Kirtman replaces Roni Avassar, who retired after 16 years.

