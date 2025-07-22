Miami Shores Village debates agreement with ICE

Miami Shores Village is the latest South Florida municipality to debate whether it will enter into the agreement known as 287(g) with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Village council deferred the vote on July 15 to a later date.

The council wants to wait to see how a lawsuit against the ICE agreement will play out. That lawsuit was filed by the city of South Miami.

The city of Key West decided against the agreement June 30. But soon after reversed course when state officials threatened the move would have consequences.

