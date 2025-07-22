Don Soffer, Aventura's founder, dies at 92

Many people in Aventura are mourning the loss of the man known as the godfather of that city and as the developer of its famous shopping mall.

Real estate mogul Don Soffer died Sunday at the age of 92.



In 1967, he helped lead the purchase of nearly 800 acres of swampland in Miami-Dade County, where he and his business partners built the city of Aventura.



Soffer also founded the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and gave generously to education and the arts, including a $15 million donation to Brandeis University.

