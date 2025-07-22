New marine science center coming to Deerfield Beach

A new marine science center is coming to the city of Deerfield Beach through a partnership with the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Exhibits and activities embody the theme “Seagrass to Sawgrass,” which explores the interconnected ecosystems of Florida.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency will fund and design the project, while the Museum will consult on exhibits and designs, allowing the museum to expand its educational programming into the northern part of the county and the city to further its redevelopment of the Cove area.

The 10-thousand square-foot facility will be located in Sullivan Park on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The center is slated to open the summer of 2026.

READ MORE: An innovative plan will free up millions of dollars each year for affordable housing in Broward

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.