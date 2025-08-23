Katie Karlson | The Miami Hurricane

Katie Karlson is a junior from Houston, Texas, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in sustainable business. She joined The Hurricane freshman year and is thrilled to take on more responsibility as Editor-in-Chief. Katie looks forward to reading her peers' perspectives and continuing to represent the student body. Outside of the paper, Katie enjoys music, waterskiing and baking, and serves as a leader for the ‘Canes Science Bowl and a Dean's Ambassador for the College of Arts and Sciences.