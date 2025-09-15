Neurologist resigns from UM after posting about Charlie Kirk’s murder

Dr. Michelle Bravo, a neurologist at UM’s Miller School of Medicine, resigned from her job earlier this month, after the UM officials learned of her post on X about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Her post read, “What was done to Charlie Kirk has been done to countless Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men not just over the past two years of the ongoing genocide, but decades. And whenever it happened, and it’s on camera and we all saw it, Charlie Kirk came out to say: ‘I love this, I want more of this. The people who did this are great and I love them and they should keep doing it forever.’ As Malcom said, the chickens have come home to roost.”

The Miller School of Medicine Instagram account @umiamimedecine and the UMiami Health System account @umiamihealth released a joint statement on Sept. 13 condemning Dr. Bravo’s words and confirming that she "is no longer employed" by the UM. They did respond to request for comment beyond the statement on Instagram..

READ MORE: DeSantis administration targeting teachers, officials who criticize activist Charlie Kirk after his murder

“The University of Miami regrets unacceptable public commentary made by one of our employees. This individual is no longer employed by our institution. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right,” the statement said. “At the same time, expressions that condone or endorse violence or are incompatible with our policies and values are not acceptable.”

The Instagram account @stop_antisemitism posted about Dr. Bravo’s statement on X, screenshotting it and including an image of her UHealth profile. Dr. Bravo’s profile has already been removed from UHealth’s website and appears as unavailable.

At the time of publication, the post on @stop_antisemitism had more than 6,500 likes and almost 1,000 comments.

One user cited that the post is especially concerning given the large Jewish population in Miami. User @beatrizshafran also noted that the Miller School of Medicine was named after a Jewish family.

Numerous other comments tagged UM and demanded that Dr. Bravo be fired.

“@umiamimedicine how can Dr. Bravo take care of your patients properly when she thinks killing another human being is acceptable???!” commented @myc218.

@andiepstein commented “@umiamimedicine this is so out of bounds. She should not have any place in your institution.”

CORRECTION/CLARIFICATION: This story was updated after Dr. Michelle Bravo contacted WLRN to clarify and correct the fact that she was not fired from her University of Miami job. She told WLRN on Friday (Sept. 26) that she resigned from the position and was not fired. UM officials did not respond when contacted by WLRN for further comment.

The story was originally published by The Miami Hurricane, the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, as part of an editorial content partnership with the WLRN newsroom.

