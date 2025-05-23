Researchers find two invasive termite species cross breeding in Florida

Two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are now cross-breeding in South Florida.



Researchers found the aggressive Formosa and Asian subterranean termites have begun mingling and mating where their colonies overlap, according to a new study from the University of Florida.

Scientists said that means they could spread even faster than where a single species exists.

Formosa termites arrived in South Florida in the late 90s. Asian termites were first spotted in 2010. The first hybrid cologne was confirmed last year.

Formosa and Asian termites are responsible for half the damage caused globally by all termites, researchers said. The two species’ ranges overlap in just three places: Taiwan, Hawaii and now Florida.



