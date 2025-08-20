Miami Beach resident announces campaign for city commission seat

Miami Beach resident Brian Ehrlich said he's collected more than 1,200 signatures to qualify him as a Group 1 candidate for the city commission. The election is in November.

“I’ve knocked on doors and spoken with people in every corner of our city," he said in a statement. "Collecting 1,284 petitions shows that our support is real, built neighbor to neighbor.

:Together, we can make Miami Beach a safer, stronger, and more affordable community for everyone."

Ehrlich said he's been a Miami Beach resident for more than 20 years and has served on the city's Historic Preservation Board, Board of Adjustment, Cultural Arts Council, and the Capital Improvement Project Oversight Committee. He also said he's has been on the Executive Board of Trustees of the Bass Museum of Art, where he is Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Learn more about Ehrlich's campaign by visiting his website: www.brianformiamibeach.com.