Rep. Mike Caruso takes on new role as Palm Beach County clerk

Palm Beach County has a new Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida State Representative Mike Caruso to the post. Caruso represented districts 87 and 89 in the state house of representatives for seven years as a Republican. He resigned Monday, following his appointment.

Caruso was sworn in this week and attended his first county commission as clerk on Tuesday.

"It's great to be home. I'm very excited and honored to take the seat of, Clerk of Court and comptroller of Palm Beach County. I gotta give a shout out to the governor who entrusted me with this position," Caruso said. "I bring my experience as a forensic CPA, an auditor and a legislator to this position. I look forward to working with all of you."

As clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, Caruso is responsible for safeguarding Palm Beach County’s public records and taxpayer funds.

