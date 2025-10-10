Miami Beach to honor Gloria Estefan with street naming ceremony

The rhythm is gonna get you starting next week on one particular street in South Beach.

The city of Miami Beach is naming 13th Street in honor of Grammy-winning singer Gloria Estefan.



The 68-year-old Cuban-American star fled the island as a child and rose to global fame with hits like Conga and Get On Your Feet.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner calls Estefan a "true Miami Beach treasure" — not just for her music, but also for her deep ties to the city.



She and her husband, Emilio, own the Cardozo Hotel, which sits at the corner of 13th street and Ocean Drive.



The Miami Beach Commission for Women recommended Estefan for the honor. The street naming ceremony will take place Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at 13th Street and Ocean Drive.



