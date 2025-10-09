Little Havana hosts Bolivian Carnival celebration

Little Havana will be transformed into a display of Bolivian culture on Friday when it hosts the 10th Bolivian and International Carnival at Domino Park Plaza.

The celebration, part of the recurring Little Havana Fridays series, will start at 6 p.m.

District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo is sponsoring the event, which he says will be "the stage for one of the most vibrant cultural celebrations of the Bolivian community abroad."

The event is billed as "a unique cultural journey where Bolivia’s heritage and folklore take center stage."

On tap will be folk dances inspired by the majestic Carnival of Oruro — a UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity — as well as traditional costumes showcasing Bolivia’s diversity.

Authentic Bolivian cuisine will also be part of the event, say organizers.

Miami-Dade is home to about 4,000 people with ties to Bolivia.