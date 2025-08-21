Everglades wildfire burns for third day, 10% contained

Stretching into its third day, the Mile Marker 39 wildfire in the Everglades continues to burn.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is 10% contained and has burned through at least 42,000 of the Everglades in western Broward County. The fire does not present a threat to people or structures at this time.

Wednesday night, Broward County issued an air quality alert for the surrounding areas that expired this morning.

If smoky conditions are present near you, it’s recommended to limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and use air purifiers if available.

