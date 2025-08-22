Urban Film Festival turns 10: Still championing untapped stories in Miami

The Urban Film Festival in Miami, now in its 10th year, is more than a milestone — it’s a movement.

What began as a local celebration of independent filmmakers has evolved into one of the largest international gatherings of creatives.

“We can't wait for the studios. We can't wait on anyone to give us the permission to be great," said Tony-nominated actress Amber Iman, who’s showcasing her latest short film at the festival.

And with over 150 projects in the lineup — from documentaries and dramas to web series and music videos — the festival is a vibrant showcase of untapped stories exploring grief, love, family, friendship, and community resilience. It runs from Aug. 29-31.

Beyond the screen, filmmaker and founder Marco “Mall” Molinet told WLRN, the festival features hands-on workshops led by industry professionals that offer budding filmmakers modern tools, mentorship, and even distribution opportunities.

“They need to know more about how to better their work, their craft, their business,” Molinet said. “Also distribution, how to monetize from your content.”

The festival often spotlights films that reflect real communities and fresh perspectives. This year’s featured talents include Tony-nominated actress Amber Iman, known for roles like Nina Simone in Soul Doctor and Rafaela in Lempicka.

BlackBerry Winter, a short film by Iman, stars her and Phillip Richardson as a couple navigating a long-distance relationship in New York. The story explores the emotional aftermath of infidelity, raising more questions than answers, she told WLRN, adding there’s universal themes at its emotional core, “navigating love, navigating heartbreak, and navigating healing.”

”Even if you've never been cheated on, someone has been dishonest, something has been broken in your life, in your spirit,” she said. “I think we can all harken back to an episode, an event that kind of changed our lives. Once you're on the other side, you can look back and, and honor like the growth that had to happen because of that heartbreak.”

The film brings Iman's deeply personal story to life with a standout cast and crew that includes director Jason Hightower, co-producer Arizona Dakota, and cinematographer Mike Cooke.

Nika King The short film For Sale, directed by Nika King, stars Sabrina Revelle, Rayan Lawrence, and Mitchie Elder.

The focus on people navigating real-world challenges at the festival continues with the short film For Sale, written and directed by Miami-Dade native Nika King. It follows a young married couple who are navigating grief together after the loss of their daughter.

Marking her directorial debut, King — the actor and comedian best known for her powerful performance as Leslie Bennett on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria — told WLRN that her deeply personal film For Sale shows how “grief doesn’t look the same for everyone.”

King grew up in Liberty City and says the film is meant to challenge various Black stereotypes and tropes, such as the husband showing his vulnerabilities and suggesting he and his wife seek therapy.

“The husband finds comfort in holding on, while the wife feels the only way to survive is to let go,” described King about one scene to WLRN. “Neither response is wrong. It’s just different. And that tension is what makes love under loss so complex,” she said.

While King’s For Sale delves into intimate family dynamics and challenges stereotypes within Black relationships, Yanatha Desouvre’s film, Stay With Me, takes a wider lens on the difficult choices faced by those confronting systemic corruption in Haiti.

Written and directed by Desouvre — a filmmaker and professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College — the film follows a journalist, played by actor Geegee Rock, who is torn between exposing corruption and protecting her family and her son, portrayed by star actor Akili McDowell, known for his roles in Billions, the drama series on Showtime.

“The context for me is there are people behind that violence. There are families behind that violence,” Desouvre told WLRN. He said the film is an ode to watchdog journalism and the courage it takes to hold the powerful accountable.

“Journalism for me is one of the last barriers of a world going into anarchy,” he added. Together, they highlight the resilience required to navigate both private and public battles.

CW Griffin Stay With Me film follows a journalist, played by actor Geegee Rock (pictured), who is torn between exposing corruption and protecting her family and her son, portrayed by star actor Akili McDowell.

The festival also features comedies like Child Support, directed by Ebony Elliott, about a West Palm Beach man’s wild quest for cash after a child support subpoena, and 20 Pounds to Happiness, a rom-com by Chicago-native Yelyna De León about a full-figured Latina in a support group torn between friendship and personal desire.

Black History Toonz, a decorated Black-owned animation studio based in West Palm Beach that recently won an NAACP Image Award for its Jackie Robinson animation , will also present its series at the event.

In the meantime, as the event gears up, organizers plan to keep expanding its programming in the years ahead.

Nika King said she sees the future of independent storytelling, throughout the industry, as more “daring” and continues to create “space for untapped voices.”

“Storytellers aren’t dependent on traditional gatekeepers, which opens the door for more personal, diverse stories,” she said.