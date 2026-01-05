Met Opera star Angel Blue brings classical favorites and spirituals to Palm Beach

A Grammy Award-winning soprano and a renowned pianist are bringing recitals to Palm Beach, featuring works by well-known composers.

Angel Blue, a soprano who last year performed the title role in Aida at the prestigious Metropolitan Opera, is taking her talent to the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach.

Blue told WLRN that she’s singing in four languages and across diverse styles, including African-American spirituals inspired by her parents, who would often sing in a call-and-response style in the kitchen, continuing into the living room.

“My father would always wash dishes by hand, and he’d go, ‘And he’d go ride on King Jesus. No man,’ and then my mom, out of nowhere, would say, ‘No man can a hinder [ride on King Jesus],’” she recalled.

READ MORE: Delray Beach's beloved Arts Garage is getting city dollars to keep its business thriving

The California-native said fans are typically interested in the spirituals because of her singing roots and emotional delivery.

“ I'm the most connected to those pieces because of my faith,” she added.

She’ll be joined by renowned pianist Bryan Wagorn, who told WLRN that the recital will feature late-Romantic era classical composers such as France's Gabriel Fauré, Russia's Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Germany's Richard Strauss — each known for their technical skill and emotional depth.

“So you could have a song that’s about death, and you can experience that in two minutes, and it lets you reflect on your own experiences and your own life [and] you can have a song about love,” he told WLRN.

The duo plans to also feature lesser-known composers, for greater variety.

“I think the great thing about opera and this recital, and the texts and the poetry, is that we get to see, in a very short period, a very concentrated amount of emotion," Wagorn added. “We’re looking to be transported from our daily lives.”

IF YOU GO

What: Angel Blue, soprano, and Bryan Wagorn, piano

When: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 3:00PM

Where: Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium 102 Four Arts Plaza (inside the Esther B. O'Keeffe Building) Palm Beach, FL 33480

For more info here