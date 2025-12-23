Delray Beach's beloved Arts Garage is getting city dollars to keep its business thriving

Delray Beach's beloved Arts Garage is receiving an extra financail boost to keep its business alive.

Commissioners this month unanimously greenlit a $275,000 grant to offset the state’s cuts to arts funding that left the venue reeling.

Florida arts groups are still grappling with deep cuts after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed millions in cultural grants in the 2024-2025 state budget.

The Arts Garage, a performing arts venue featuring music, theatre, visual arts, comedy, and education programming, had budgeted for at least $100,000 out of an eligible $150,000. The sudden cut left a major gap in their budget.

As a result, the city's grant now stabilizes operations, preserves jobs, and the $2.5 million dollar economic punch from shows that pack local shops and eateries.

Venues like Arts Garage are increasingly turning to city support and more private fundraising to keep the cultural sector alive.

