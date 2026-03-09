Gustavo Matamoros transforms a Miami transit walkway into a sound experience

A monumental public art installation in south Miami-Dade County, conceived by Caracas-born, Miami-based artist Gustavo Matamoros, invites passersby to slow their pace and tune in to the subtle, often overlooked sounds of their surroundings — transforming an ordinary walk to the bus stop into a calming meditation on the physical and natural world, a world so often ignored.

Matamoros has been at the pioneering forefront of sound art since the 1980s. His latest project may be his most ambitious yet — a unique walkway sound experience for a new housing development, Quail Roost Station in Cutler Bay.

The 320-foot covered connector between the housing complex and Miami-Dade County’s South Dade TransitWay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor weaves together amplified resonances from the structure itself, with field recordings from nearby ecosystems, including the Everglades, Deering Estate and Biscayne Bay National Park. The result is a site-specific soundscape, the “Quail Roost Sanctuary,” an immersive acoustic public-art experience that invites residents to connect to their environment and their sense of well-being, as well as with the destination.

Anne Tschida / ArtBurst Gustavo Matamoros inspects his work, a unique walkway sound experience for a new housing development, Quail Roost Station in Cutler Bay.

Unlike a typical outdoor public art piece — think sculptures or murals — this project is entirely audio. Through his decades-long exploration of sound, Matamoros has worked with how sound can inspire, elicit emotion, and pique curiosity. “Everything has a sound to it,” says Matamoros, “and it is unique to that thing.”

The unveiling of “Quail Roost Sanctuary” was a featured event of Subtropics 2025 in September of 2025, a festival of experimental music and sound art founded in the 1980s by Matamoros. The work is now part of the permanent collection of Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places.

This incredibly intricate soundtrack will become part of everyday life for some Miamians, “underscoring the capacity of sound to transform and animate architectural spaces,” says Matamoros.

Courtesy of Gustavo Matamoros and Claudia Ariano Under Gustavo Matamoros’ sound canopy, “harmonic clouds” emerge and shift with the pace of foot traffic, fading in and out along the corridor.

But how can sound, which is invisible, be accessed? That’s where his detailed, dedicated exploration of the sound of architecture comes into play.

At Quail Roost, Matamoros first got to work activating — or “exciting” — the sounds of the architecture itself, recording its resonances and amplifying them. This is something he has been experimenting with for most of his life, and goes to the heart of his work: because every structure is alive with sound, it can be heard in some way.

As Matamoros helped explain, imagine the sounds of walking in a cathedral, the sound of steps echoing off the towering walls and ceilings, which can create a sense of awe, a mystical connection to the enormity of the space. He says sound art can stimulate the senses in a way that is “a little magical” – we can’t see it, but we feel it.

Matamoros recorded the sounds of the lengthy Quail Roost walkway canopy and found an astounding 800 distinct tones — far too many “notes” for his musical score. So, he picked out 80 tones that he liked and created a site-specific tone row, musical notes pulled from the building itself. And he designed his composition to excite the architecture at specific points, using 32 custom-designed, multi-channel speakers in an array divided into four distinct acoustic zones.

Finding and selecting these particular sounds involves a bit of chance, but “my motivation is the experimental process.” The sound artist has to curate his new compositions from the tones he selects for each project. He sums it up this way: the building or structure is the instrument, “an instrument you don’t play but that plays around you.”

Because the project is called a “Quail Roost Sanctuary,” the architecture’s underlying abstract “music” is overlaid with recordings Matamoros meticulously gathered from South Florida’s lush parks and landscapes—bird calls from quails and cranes, the sounds of native fauna and insects, and even faint traces of human activity.

Under Matamoros’ sound canopy, “harmonic clouds” emerge and shift with the pace of foot traffic, fading in and out along the corridor.

Courtesy of Gustavo Matamoros and Claudia Ariano The 320-foot covered connector between the housing complex and Miami-Dade County’s South Dade TransitWay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor weaves together amplified resonances from the structure itself, with field recordings from nearby ecosystems.

The artist hopes the unexpected aural immersion, this amble through an audio garden, will be calming and reflective, revealing hidden details of the neighborhood as well as a sense of wonderment — an intriguing rather than stressful walk to the station. “I’d like to create an evolving experience,” he says, “an environment that is something special, a sanctuary.”

Though created for residents, the installation is accessible to transit riders and visitors stepping off the electric bus line. By weaving together art, infrastructure and South Florida’s natural soundscape, “Quail Roost Sanctuary” transforms a routine commute into an encounter with the region’s landscape. It’s a reminder that public art isn’t always seen, but heard and felt.

WHAT: Quail Roost Sanctuary

WHERE: In the breezeway between the Quail Roost Drive parking lot and adjacent Miami-Dade Transit station. Quail Roost Station, 18505 Homestead Ave, Cutler Bay. On-site parking or use the South Dade TransitWay System to BRT station SW 184 St from Dadeland South Station or Florida City SW 344 St.

COST: Free.

INFORMATION: gustavomatamoros.subtropics.org

ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit news partner of WLRN, providing news on theater, dance, visual arts, music and the performing arts.

