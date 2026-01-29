Tri-Rail's top exec resigns as the railway lobbies for state funding

In the midst of an ongoing budget shortfall, Tri-Rail has lost its executive director.

Since 2022, David Dech has been the head of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees Tri-Rail. He announced his resignation this week.

During Dech’s tenure, Tri-Rail saw record ridership numbers and began modernizing its fleet but has also grappled with an existential threat. The state pulled nearly $30 million in funding, and COVID relief funds that buoyed the railway had run out. Without new funding the service won't survive past June 2027.

Dech was in Tallahassee this month lobbying legislators to restore state funding, and the SFRTA board has been discussing raising rates to generate more revenue.

Dech will take on a new role as president and general manager of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District. He will start his new position on March 16.

