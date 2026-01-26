Tri-Rail may raise rates as it seeks more funding

Tri-Rail riders could be paying more in coming months.

Members of the executive board of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), which oversees Tri-Rail, discussed a plan to raise rates last week.

Tri-Rail hasn’t raised rates since 2019, and the average fare is currently $3.24.

The discussion comes at a time when the commuter rail services is in need of ways to raise new revenue.

Last year, state funding for the services was reduced from $42.1 million to just $15 million. That's led SFRTA to begin dipping into its reserves to fund the trains — however, SFRTA Executive Director David Dech says they only have enough money to stay in operation until June 2027.

Dech has been in Tallahassee lobbying legislators to restore funding.

There are no firm numbers on what new rates might be, but any changes would take place in August.

