Passage of anti-DEI legislation sparks opposition

The Florida House and Senate have both signed off on a bill that stops local governments from supporting activities connected with diversity, equity and inclusion. Now Tallahassee leaders are questioning what that means for the future of some local programs.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said the bill could halt local governments from supporting or funding anything connected with gender, racial or ethnic initiatives. She added that could include organizations and events she's not sure the legislature meant to impact.

"They were just hell-bent on making them broad. They were after a certain population of folks. But in that, they got all of us and when you come for one, you come for all of us."

Williams-Cox was among those speaking at the 50th Anniversary Party for Tallahassee's Capital Outlook, the city's African-American newspaper. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor R.B. Holmes said, if the anti-DEI bill is signed into law, he's hopeful a member of his congregation might help overturn it in court.

"I've asked attorney Ben Crump, a member of this church, to do his research and get back with us. We're going to fight this!"

Holmes also plans to mount a march to the capitol on May 20th, Florida Emancipation Day.

The measure has not yet reached the Governor's desk for consideration. But he's widely expected to sign it.



