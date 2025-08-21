DeSantis honors five notable Floridians with Governor's Medal of Freedom

Gov. Ron DeSantis has posthumously awarded five notable Floridians with the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, one of the state’s highest honors.



The recipients include two former Democratic governors, Buddy McKay and Bob Graham, as well as former Florida State University President John Thrasher and former Republican U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart. Jimmy Buffett, the singer who turned the beach bohemian lifestyle into an empire, also made the list.



According to a statement from DeSantis’ office, the five awardees “exemplified what it means to be a great Floridian."

