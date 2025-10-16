LGBTQ groups rally behind Higgins for Miami Mayor

Advocate groups for LGBTQ Floridians are coalition-building ahead of the City of Miami’s Mayoral race next month.

Equality Florida and SAVE — both Political Action Committees — have started a voter outreach effort called Turn Out Miami in support of candidate Eileen Higgins.

This comes at a time when state lawmakers are swiftly passing legislation targeting LGBTQ Floridians — like eliminating Pride street art and restricting who can attend Drag shows.

"In a time when Tallahassee has made Florida a testing ground for censorship, cruelty, and division. Miami has a chance to lead with integrity, compassion, and inclusion," said SAVE’s executive director Todd Delmay.

Higgins says if she wins, she plans to speak up against state policies that alienate marginalized groups.

"We need to vote our way towards decency, and that's what I intend to do right here in the city of Miami is make sure that the mayor of the city speaks about human beings lovingly," she said.

Early voting for Miami’s election begins Oct. 25.

