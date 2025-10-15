'Mega Puptoberfest' aims to find homes for hundreds of pets

Best Friends Animal Society and Miami-Dade Animal Services are joining forces this Saturday for "Mega Puptoberfest," a free, family-friendly event designed to find loving homes for hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats during National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The massive adoption drive is scheduled for Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Deerwood Bonita Lakes Park. It is being organized by Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, and Miami-Dade Animal Services

With free adoptions generously sponsored by the MIAMI HEAT and Kaseya, the organizations have set a goal "to find homes for at least 200 dogs and cats in one day—a big step toward helping Florida reach its no-kill milestone."

To be considered no-kill, a shelter or rescue has to have at least a 90% placement rate for the animals in their care, according to the Animal Humane Society.

The event features live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Interested adopters and community members are encouraged to attend the free festival and adoption event.

Learn more here.

