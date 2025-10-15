© 2025 WLRN
Broward County High Schools restore cellphone use during lunch

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published October 15, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
A teenager uses Facebook on her phone in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
(Lee Ann Anderson/Fresh Take Florida)
Broward County high schoolers may once again use their cellphones at school — but only during lunchtime.

In a narrow 5-4 vote Tuesday, the school board approved modifying the policy that — until now — banned student cell phone use, from morning bell to dismissal.

Research studying possible links between school cell phone bans and academic performance varies widely.

The zero-tolerance rule remains for students in kindergarten through eighth grade due to a state law.

READ MORE: What we learned when we surveyed 1,500 Florida kids about cellphones and their mental health

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
