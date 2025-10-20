Overtown Career Fair to host nearly 40 employers on October 23

The 3rd Annual Overtown Employment & Education Fair next week is expected to connect job seekers with nearly 40 employers and educational institutions.

The free, community-led event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Overtown Optimist Club, located at 350 N.W. 12th Street in Miami.

The fair aims to bridge the gap between local talent and open positions across a wide array of industries, offering both immediate job prospects and long-term career development support.

Attending companies are actively recruiting to fill multiple positions in high-demand sectors that include Hospitality, Retail, Construction, Education, Banking, Warehouse, and Transportation.

Job seekers can expect to find roles ranging from Cashiers and Sales Representatives to Placement Specialists.

Job seekers who plan to attend are strongly encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes, and “prepare for on-the-spot interviews."

Anyone seeking more information can call at (305) 571-2001.