'Wasteful, hateful': South Florida residents oppose rainbow crosswalks crackdown, poll shows

As cities in South Florida face deadlines to remove rainbow crosswalks and other art from their streets this week, residents have told a WLRN poll they are unhappy with this use of government time and resources.

A mandate from the Florida Department of Transportation, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has ordered cities to remove “non-standard surface markings” and “political ideology" from roads and pavements — with the threat of losing considerable state transportation funding.

Although officials have argued that street art jeopardizes road safety, in South Florida, they appear to have chiefly targeted road markings in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Big government meddling in city crosswalk street art is ridiculous, wasteful, and most of all hateful." Jennifer Possley

In Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach, as well as in Orlando and Gainesville elsewhere in the state, rainbow crosswalks have already been removed. But in Miami Beach , Fort Lauderdale , Delray Beach and Key West city officials have decided to battle the state mandate and defend artwork they say is important to their cities.

As these cities continue to hold their ground in the face of deadlines this week, a new survey by WLRN shows that residents overwhelmingly support their approach.

To better understand the community’s opinions on the issue, WLRN conducted an informal online poll over the past week. Over 200 people from across South Florida responded, many taking the opportunity to record passionate statements that reflect the impact the state's mandate has had on their communities.

“Rainbow crosswalks are [political] statements and should not be allowed. They are intrusions.” T. Wheeler

More than 9 out of 10 people said they do not believe painted crosswalks of any kind are a danger to the safety of pedestrians or drivers. “I think it protects pedestrians by calling attention to crosswalks,” wrote Joyce Meyers from Miami-Dade.

In a multiple choice question on their feelings on the matter, which allowed for multiple answers to be selected, 60% of respondents agreed with a statement that street markings including LGBTQ+ art constitute free speech that should be protected. Even more people, 72%, agreed that it is an important way to celebrate our communities.

But the most popular statement, supported by almost three-thirds of respondents, was that it is “not an issue that is worth spending local or state government time or money on right now.”

Jennifer Possley, 51, from Miami-Dade County, wrote: “Big government meddling in city crosswalk street art is ridiculous, wasteful, and most of all hateful."

1 of 4 — IMG_3840.jpg Crosswalk at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 1st Street, located in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District on August 14, 2025. Wilkine Brutus / WLRN 2 of 4 — Coral Gables crosswalk.jpg Coral Gables half-painted over crosswalk. Called Induction Chromatique Coral Gables by Carlos Cruz-Diez on August 26, 2025. Jimena Romero / WLRN 3 of 4 — rainbowcrosswalks.jpeg Rainbow crosswalks on Duval Street, in Key West. City of Key West 4 of 4 — RainbowBridge_WiltonManors.jpg Rainbow Bridge along Wilton Drive located in Wilton Manors on September 2, 2025.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN

Of the minority of respondents in favor of removing the street markings, 12 agreed with the statement that these are “political ideology that should not be on our streets,” while 14 agreed that they are “a distraction for drivers or pedestrians."

“Rainbow crosswalks are [political] statements and should not be allowed. They are intrusions.” wrote T. Wheeler, 77, from Palm Beach County.

The answer echoed a directive from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who on July 1 gave U.S. governors 60 days to identify what he called safety improvements. "Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork," he said.

"We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes," DeSantis commented on X. A statement from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the agency has a duty "to ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems."

"That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests," it added.

“It is a sign telling people coming into our community that this is a place where everyone is welcome and respected,” Ross Wright

'Everyone is welcome and respected'

But most people who responded to WLRN's poll celebrated South Florida’s street art and its value to the community.

Ross Wright wrote in support of Wilton Manors’ rainbow bridge — saying it is part of why he moved into the area. “It is a sign telling people coming into our community that this is a place where everyone is welcome and respected,” he wrote.

“Regardless of the reason for sprucing up a crosswalk or street, it adds a positive spark to our environment,” wrote 73-year-old David Aldrich, of Miami-Dade. “It's pathetic that some people are bothered by art.”

Many of the residents who voiced opposition to the mandate believe there are other issues the Florida governor and state officials should be dedicating their attention to — and stressed the matter should be left to local communities and their officials.

“No one hated these murals, until our apparently bored governor decided everyone should hate them,” wrote William Butler, 46, of Broward. “Instead of spending his time hating things like our absurd tax rates, grocery bills, dilapidated infrastructure, etc.”

"The governor should spend time on protecting children in classrooms, protecting the environment and housing our homeless.” Ellen Wedner

Some respondents lamented the loss of art that has already been removed from their streets, such as the rainbow crosswalk in the Northwood area of West Palm Beach. The crossing, made of rainbow bricks, was removed from the intersection of Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road on Aug. 25.

A sign commemorating what was the county’s first rainbow crossing says it celebrated "the diverse and inclusive communities in the City of West Palm Beach."

“It is shameful that it is gone,” wrote Ellen Wedner, of Palm Beach County. “It contributes respect and acknowledgment of our LGBTQA community. These crosswalks, unlike guns, hurt no one. The governor should spend time on protecting children in classrooms, protecting the environment and housing our homeless.”

Jake Shore / WLRN Crosswalk at the intersection of Northwood and Spruce streets, after the pressure-washing by the city on August 29, 2025.

In Delray Beach, officials fighting the state's mandate had been given a Sept. 2 deadline to remove the rainbow crossing in the Pineapple Grove Arts District. But that was extended after they appealed to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). After a first hearing earlier this week, final arguments are expected by Friday.

"The rainbow intersection in Boynton Beach was painted over by the city right away and without a fight, as far as I know," wrote Lona O'Connor, 78, of Palm Beach County. "I admire Delray Beach for not knuckling under to the bullies in Tallahassee."

Not only rainbow crosswalks are being removed, however. Residents in Coral Gables pointed out that a colorful crossing in front of City Hall has been covered up in recent days. The work, created by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, reportedly cost the city $180,000 to purchase and $30,000 annually to maintain.

1 of 2 — Coral Gables crosswalk.jpg Coral Gables half-painted over crosswalk. Called Induction Chromatique Coral Gables by Carlos Cruz-Diez on August 26, 2025. Jimena Romero / WLRN 2 of 2 — IMG_3929.jpg Crosswalk artwork in Coral Gables has been covered up following a state mandate. The work by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, called Induction Chromatique, had cost the city $180,000. Seen on Sept. 4, 2025. Jimena Romero / WLRN

“It just brought a little color to the street, now everything there is grey and sad looking,” wrote Tyler Meyer. “These colorful crosswalks are a great traffic calming device that encourages walkability in areas that are more car centric.”

“It’s nuts that anyone cares about this to the point where the state government gets involved," Meyer added.

“I love our crosswalk, It’s beautiful." Patti Rodriguez

Community and city officials in Key West argue the rainbow crosswalk that has decorated the intersection of Duval St. and Petronia St. for a decade is representative of the welcoming atmosphere of the area. They had been given until Sept. 3 to remove the street art, but, like Delray Beach, city officials requested a hearing with FDOT — which has extended their deadline to Friday.

“I love our crosswalk, It’s beautiful," wrote Patti Rodriguez, 74, speaking of the Key West crossing. "The state should stop trying to control us. They have much bigger problems to deal with.”

“[It] contributes to the festive atmosphere on a street full of tourist attractions [and] delineates an area with concentrated LGBT-oriented businesses,” wrote Claire Hurd, 63.

READ MORE: Florida cities race to save rainbow crosswalks as the state's deadlines for removal loom

In Fort Lauderdale, state officials have now, in total, requested the removal of 11 instances of street art, including two water-inspired street murals on Breakers Avenue.

Also targeted is the well-known rainbow-inspired artwork on Sebastian St., just steps from a section of the beach historically popular with LGBTQ+ visitors.

“It is important because it helps tourists and locals where a safe area of beach is for us to be, where we can be together in numbers,” wrote Alex Harrison, 46. “It also shows those who would rather not be near us, where we tend to be, so they can go somewhere else.”

“It is important because it helps tourists and locals where a safe area of beach is for us to be, where we can be together in numbers." Alex Harrison

Last week the city's commissioners voted to appeal the order in the face of a Sept. 4 deadline. Officials are expected to look at their legal options at an administrative proceeding set for Sept. 15.

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, city officials are fighting to keep a rainbow crossing on popular tourist destination Ocean Drive. Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez said the state's mandate stifles “both free speech and local governance.”

“How very disgraceful to remove our own Miami Beach tribute to the diversity of our community! The colorful pavers are beautifully designed and contribute to the joyful feel of Ocean Drive, the street where I live,” wrote Suzanne Stolar, 85.

“It is a slap in the face to both the City of Miami Beach and the gay community,” wrote Gary Martinez, 71.

On Wednesday, the day before Miami Beach's deadline of Sept. 4, the city also filed a request for an administrative hearing with FDOT to contest the state’s order.

'Doesn't belong on public property'

Some of those who responded to WLRN's poll in favor of the removal mandate argued that these forms of expression belong in private, not public spaces.

"Public spaces such as roads should [be] neutral, not controversial." A. Martinez

“Looks great, but it doesn’t belong on public property. Painted roads and sidewalks are a distraction and discriminate from those who it is not supporting. It is a form of graffiti. Keep it on personal property,” wrote a respondent from Delray Beach, who did not share their name.

“The rainbow flag does not need to be painted on roadways. The general public does not need the LGBTQ shoving their sexual predilections in everyone's face,” wrote Kitt Knight, 63, from Broward.

“I am against using public spaces to display messaging that can alienate people or cause hostility among neighbors. Public spaces such as roads should [be] neutral, not controversial,” wrote a respondent who identified as A. Martinez, 43, from Miami-Dade.

Additional reporting by Alyssa Ramos and Jimena Romero.

The WLRN poll was sent out via email and social media, and was also made available in our website and other digital platforms on news stories covering the issue. Respondents were asked to share their names for publication if they felt comfortable; WLRN was unable to verify their identity. As of noon on Sept. 4, 204 people had taken part in the poll. Not all of them answered all questions.

