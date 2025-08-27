Battle over rainbow crossings, street art: Share what’s happening in your community

Cities across Florida have started to remove rainbow crosswalks from their streets, under pressure from state mandates targeting “non-standard surface markings” and “political ideology” on roads and sidewalks.

As a result, street art that has supported and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community for years is being dug up and covered up by officials in places like Gainesville and Orlando, while in other cities the latest pitched battle between local government and what critics see as state overreach has begun.

READ MORE: Florida cities race to save rainbow crosswalks as the state's deadlines for removal loom

In Miami Beach and Key West, city officials and commissioners are citing freedom of speech as they fight back — under the threat of losing state transportation dollars. Both have been given September deadlines to take down crosswalks.

“The rainbow crosswalk on Ocean Drive has long been more than just paint on the pavement — it’s a powerful symbol of Miami Beach’s inclusivity, freedom, and pride,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez. “I am deeply disappointed by the State’s directive — stifling both free speech and local governance by requiring the removal of our public art.”

In Delray Beach, where officials are so far holding firm against the state, the pride mural had already been repeatedly vandalized.

It comes after a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) memo sent at the end of June ordered the removal of “non-standard surface markings, signage and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control,” saying that these can jeopardize road safety.

The mandate went on to specifically outline “art that is associated with social, political, or ideological messages.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on X last week: “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

At the federal level, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in July asked states to keep crosswalks “free from distractions,” under what he called a “nationwide roadway safety initiative.” He added that “roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork.”

In practice, there have been mostly reports of pride crosswalks and art being targeted by state officials. In Tampa, city officials told the state they will be removing 47 pieces of public art, including a pro-police street mural.

WLRN is trying to keep tabs on street art in South Florida and also get a check on how our communities feel about them. Please help us by answering the poll below.