Delray Beach holds firm on keeping its LGBTQ Pride mural ahead of city meeting

Despite escalating threats of fines and funding cuts from the state, Delray Beach officials remain defiant against a mandate from the DeSantis administration to remove its rainbow LGBTQ Pride crosswalk mural.

The crosswalk mural, painted at NE First St. and Second Ave., sits at the heart of the city’s arts district.

A recent Florida law bans symbols deemed political or social-advocacy-forward.

State transportation officials have also said the crosswalk is a dangerous distraction for motorists.

City Commissioner Rob Long told WLRN he will urge colleagues to support a measure at Tuesday's regular city commission meeting to legally challenge the state’s order.

Delray Beach has until Sept. 3 to comply.

The state has warned it will forcibly remove the mural if the city doesn’t.

