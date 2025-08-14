Delray Beach Pride mural will stay despite state pressure

At the heart of Delray Beach’s arts district is a rainbow mural painted atop the paved intersection on Northeast 1st Street and 2nd Avenue.

The city has so far refused calls to remove it, despite Florida Department of Transportation officials decrying the mural and saying violates road safety rules.

The mural was unveiled back in 2021 and was meant to celebrate LGBTQ pride and inclusion. But now, with other cities like West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach backing down under state pressure, Delray Beach officials are standing firm – despite threats of funding cuts for noncompliance.

In June, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1662, requiring Florida roads to follow federal marking standards. The law effectively bans any kind of display of symbols Florida officials consider political or social art.

For now, the mural remains, despite a state directive threatening funding cuts for noncompliance.

