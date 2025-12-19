Advocates for homeless in Miami to honor 172 people who died in 2025 without a home

A candlelight vigil and memorial service is planned Friday morning to remember those who died without a place to call home.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Miami, local residents and homeless advocates to honor an estimated 172 people who passed away this year while experiencing homelessness.

The solemn list of names spans generations, ranging in age from 19 to 99, and includes four U.S. military veterans.

The ceremony is part of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a nationwide effort to draw attention to the tragedy of homelessness. The day is typically commemorated on Dec. 21, the longest day of the year.

Organizers note that 26 of the deaths were attributed to opioids, highlighting the dual crises of addiction and housing instability.

During the memorial service, every name on the list will be read aloud — a gesture meant to provide the recognition that many of the homeless lacked during their final days.

“While they may not have had a permanent or traditional address, they will have the dignity of having their name read aloud and the honor of being remembered,” said Ron Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, in a statement before Friday's memorial service.

“Everyone deserves to die with dignity," he said. "This is our way of making sure that happens.”

The memorial service is being organized by the Homeless/Formerly Homeless Forum, Inc., Miami Homes for All, and the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

The organizers say they hope the event can encourage the community to help find permanent housing and support services for those in need.

The program will feature traditional honors, including the laying of a wreath and the playing of “Taps.” Four white doves will then be released as a symbolic gesture representing hope and eternal peace for those lost.

“We mourn, we remember, we reflect, and we resolve to stay diligent in our work to end homelessness in this community,” Book said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Candlelight Vigil

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center (West side fountain), 111 NW 1st Street, Miami.