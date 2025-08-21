© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Beach commissioner slams state for demanding removal of Ocean Drive 'rainbow' crosswalk

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos
Published August 21, 2025 at 8:01 AM EDT
A 'rainbow crosswalk' on Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive.
Matheus Sanchez
/
WLRN
A 'rainbow crosswalk' on Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive may have to be removed after Florida Department of Transportation officials sent notices to cities statewide ordering they comply with a new law to “keep our transportation facilities free & clear of political ideologies.”

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez is torching state officials for demanding the city remove the LGBTQ Pride crosswalk on Ocean Drive, saying she will put forth a resolution at the next commission meeting to designate the sidewalks in “rainbow colors.”

“The rainbow crosswalk on Ocean Drive has long been more than just paint on the pavement — it’s a powerful symbol of Miami Beach’s inclusivity, freedom, and pride,” Dominguez said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am deeply disappointed by the State’s directive — stifling both free speech and local governance by requiring the removal of our public art.”

Miami Beach City Commissioner Laura Dominguez
Courtesy
/
Laura Dominguez for Miami Beach City Commission Group 2
Miami Beach City Commissioner Laura Dominguez

Florida Department of Transportation officials have sent notices to cities statewide ordering they comply with a new law to “keep our transportation facilities free & clear of political ideologies.” Those not following the mandate risk losing transportation-related funding.

READ MORE: Delray Beach holds firm on keeping its LGBTQ Pride mural ahead of city meeting

Florida’s action follows a directive from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who stated last month that “roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork.”

Dominguez said state and federal officials can order the city to remove the crosswalk, but “they cannot erase our values.”

“I will be sponsoring an item at our next commission meeting to designate the sidewalks at that intersection (on Ocean Drive) in rainbow colors — ensuring our message of love and equality remains clear.”

“I will continue to stand with our LGBTQ community and ensure that Miami Beach remains a city where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to be themselves,” she said.
Tags
Government & Politics Local NewsMiami-Dade CountyMiami BeachLGBTQ
Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Sergio R. Bustos
More On This Topic