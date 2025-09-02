© 2025 WLRN
Delray Beach remains defiant, rainbow crosswalk will stay for now

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
Crosswalk at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 1st Street, located in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District on August 14, 2025.
Wilkine Brutus
/
WLRN
Crosswalk at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 1st Street, located in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District on August 14, 2025.

The LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk in Delray Beach will stay for now, despite state threats to remove it.

At a hearing Tuesday in Orlando, state officials argued all street art perceived as a political statement is banned under Florida law.

Previously, the city of Delray Beach was given a deadline of Sept. 2 to comply — or face forced removal by Florida transportation officials, as well as possible fines and withholding of state funds.

But Delray has remained defiant, arguing the street art honors its local LGBTQ community — and insist it does not pose a threat and was installed with safety already in mind.

Delray Beach is one of several Florida municipalities weighing legal options to potentially challenge the state’s anti-street art mandate.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Government & Politics
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
Wilkine Brutus
