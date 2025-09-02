Delray Beach remains defiant, rainbow crosswalk will stay for now

The LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk in Delray Beach will stay for now, despite state threats to remove it.

At a hearing Tuesday in Orlando, state officials argued all street art perceived as a political statement is banned under Florida law.

Previously, the city of Delray Beach was given a deadline of Sept. 2 to comply — or face forced removal by Florida transportation officials, as well as possible fines and withholding of state funds.

But Delray has remained defiant, arguing the street art honors its local LGBTQ community — and insist it does not pose a threat and was installed with safety already in mind.

Delray Beach is one of several Florida municipalities weighing legal options to potentially challenge the state’s anti-street art mandate.

