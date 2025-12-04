Fort Lauderdale chooses a team to design its new city hall

Fort Lauderdale’s city hall was damaged badly by historic flooding in 2023 and ultimately demolished in May 2024.

Now the city has a design for a new municipal center.

From the street, the building would look like a top-down view of a ship's hull. The curved design gives the building a hyper-modern look and better resistance to high winds.

City officials said the flood waters "infiltrated the basement, where critical systems were housed — a vulnerability exacerbated by the building’s design, which predated modern climate-resilient architecture."

But the winning proposal, from a group called FTL City Hall Partners, was projected to be the costliest design at nearly $350 million. City officials say they will pay less by reducing the proposed square footage and amenities.

The new city hall is expected to be completed in May of 2029.

