© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US has seized survivors after strike on suspected drug-carrying vessel in Caribbean, AP source says

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
Omar Havana
/
AP
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has seized survivors after a strike Thursday on a suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean, the first since President Donald Trump began launching deadly attacks in the region this summer, according to a defense official and another person familiar with the matter.

The people confirmed the strike Friday on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been acknowledged by President Donald Trump’s administration. It is believed to be at least the sixth strike since Augus, and the first to result in survivors who were picked up by the U.S. military. It was not immediately clear what would be done with the individuals.

This strike on Thursday brings the death toll from the Trump administration's military action against vessels in the region to at least 28.

The survivors of this strike now face an unclear future and legal landscape, including questions about whether they are now considered to be prisoners of war or defendants in a criminal case.
Tags
Americas NewsCaribbeanVenezuela
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More On This Topic