No palm trees this year: ArtiGras poster is abstract fluid art

When ArtiGras opens Feb. 14, fans will be seeking out artist Molly Leach, who is not only the artist behind this year’s ArtiGras poster but is also one of YouTube’s most popular content producers, drawing millions of viewers to her YouTube channel @MollyArtistry.

Leach’s work, “Catalyst for Color — Gratitude for the First Spark,” stands out from past ArtiGras posters depicting palm trees, wading birds and flowers because it is the first time an abstract fluid work has been selected.

ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival, in its 41st year, takes place Feb. 14-15 in Gardens North County District Park. The festival draws nearly 30,000 art lovers to view, and buy, fine art in a variety of media, from glass to fiber to paintings of all kinds.

“We’ve been consistently ranked as one of the top art festivals in the country and we’re very proud of that,” said Noel Martinez, CEO of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, which runs the festival.

ArtiGras has been part of Leach’s artistic journey since 2019 when she was chosen as an “Emerging Artist,” a category to boost talented artists who have never exhibited at a show before.

Leach didn’t intend to have a career in art. She comes from a science background — she’s a licensed psychiatric pharmacist who incorporates her passion for science into her work.

“I can take the science that I love and apply it to a canvas,” she told Stet News.

A pharmacist turned artist

She uses the laws of physics when pouring and manipulating the paint and the rules of chemistry in mixing her pigments and applying the swipe catalysts, and both in the intricate layering.

She ends up with paintings full of “cells” that look strangely organic, conjuring images of microscopic biology and the infinite cosmos.

“I’ve been artistic my entire life, but I put that on hold to work on my profession; I went through pharmacy school and residency. I was working on my own mental health and self-care and trying to take care of myself, and I decided it’s time for me to have a new hobby. And I started painting and I started sharing my journey with everyone and it kind of grew from there.”

Although Leach watched PBS’ “The Joy of Painting” star Bob Ross as a kid, she didn’t plan to become a dominant presence on YouTube or make nearly 1,000 videos and sign up 962,000 subscribers.

A recent video of her working on a piece for ArtiGras racked up 15,000 views in 24 hours.

Her popularity may stem from the joy that Leach radiates.

In the comments, viewers write that Leach makes them feel better. Her willingness to share her creative mind and artistic musings has attracted a loyal international fan base that stretches beyond her imagination.

“I’ve been able to connect with people around the world, and I’ve sold my paintings internationally,” she said. “I email back and forth with people in Australia, Japan and Singapore. It is just extremely interesting to me to have a global community I can talk with.”

Like watching two performances

It’s also been a challenge, and a learning process, with Leach, who lives in West Palm Beach, expanding from a single camera to five, including one overhead mounted on a ladder.

“I shoot, film and edit all my stuff myself, on top of making the painting. I come up with all the concepts and everything, so it’s just me start to finish. But the act of creating content is another kind of art form in itself. I really enjoy putting the videos together and that creative process behind it as well.”

Watching one of Leach’s videos is like watching two performances — one by her and one by the paint. The animated and exuberant artist chooses the colors and directs the action, but it’s the paint that does the dance, flowing and blending as Leach tilts the canvas. It’s easy to forget that Leach is in her two-car garage in West Palm Beach, a solitary figure in a paint-spattered apron.

“I feel like my neighbors think I’m crazy! I had a window for a while, and if you were walking your dog, you’d just see some lady talking to herself for hours in her garage. When I’m making videos, I’m by myself, but I am talking to my viewers. I’m literally talking to thousands of people that are out there who see my videos.”

Leach is an innovator, creating a new vocabulary for her art with such words as “swirly-cue” and “swipe-pattern,” as well as developing new tools. She designed the reusable injection-molded stands, which are made from special plastic by a company in Naples.

“It was multiple tens of thousands of dollars invested in coming up with a prototype and building the big steel tool that makes them because I didn’t want to 3D print them. I researched the quality of materials so that the paint and the chemicals wouldn’t degrade them, and a year later ended up with a product that I’ve been selling for four years.”

Fans can get their own set of 4 Molly’s Artistry Level-Up Canvas Paint Stands, aka fluid art risers, for $28.99 online.

The backbone of her success

Most of her accomplishments, from applying to ArtiGras the first time to making her first YouTube video to organizing a series of art classes, came, she said, at someone else’s suggestion.

She turned “You should . . .” into “So I did” several times because Leach says she sees suggestions as opportunities.

“The art of saying yes, not just to other people, but to yourself, is really and truly the backbone of my success. When an opportunity presents itself, if it’s not going to harm anybody and you have the ability to do it, go for it. What is the worst that could happen? You fail. That’s OK.”

Social media has allowed Leach to reach a wider audience with that message, but there’s a downside to putting yourself out there.

“Now I will say everybody’s allowed to have an opinion. You can say or think, ‘I don’t like that’ or ‘that’s ugly.’ And I don’t mind that,” she said.

But the personally destructive stuff? “I learned very quickly how to press the block button on social media and people that don’t bring good energy into my life. And now I just say, ‘Thank you for the engagement. Thank you for putting me further into the algorithm.’”

Leach will have a booth at the festival where visitors can meet her and buy her work. Her original poster piece, “Catalyst for Color,” will be offered at the online auction benefiting the Palm Beach North Chamber’s arts education programs at local schools.

Most items up for bid are trips, such as a four-day spa getaway to Sedona, Ariz., or an eight-day trip to Ireland. Leach’s original work has an opening bid of $2,000. The auction closes at 5 pm Feb. 14.

More about ArtiGras

ArtiGras features 275 artists across nearly 12 acres. Other draws: Sysco Chef’s Showcase and live music by Andrew Morris Band and the Love Medicine Band.

For the serious art collector, the festival introduces the Patron Society, which gives $75 ticketholders access to a VIP hospitality space, plus invitations to other art events.

“It’s an opportunity for people to stay involved with the artists and the art scene,” said Cara Sentelik, the chamber’s spokesperson. Helping ArtiGras run smoothly will be the job of nearly 1,000 volunteers. Volunteers get free admission, food and drinks and a T-shirt. They can sign up online.

Martinez noted that he got his start as a volunteer.

“We’ve got an amazing group of volunteers who are responsible for making it happen, to really make the artists feel special,” he said.

Check out Leach on YouTube



Leach’s thin paint straight pour video, which got more than 193,000 views and 7,200 likes, is here.

In this video 11 months ago, Leach offered “Tips and Tricks to Set Yourself Up for Fluid Art Success!”

One of her most viewed videos, with 4.4 million views: “5 Amazing and Unique Acrylic Abstract Pour Paintings — Balloon Smash Technique — Acrylic Pouring.”

When: 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14-15

Where: Gardens North County District Park, 5101 117 Court North, Palm Beach Gardens.

Admission: Advance tickets are $12 for one day, $20 for two days. The price is $15 at the gate.