From penalty boxes to physics: Hockey takes over Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale has unveiled a new exhibit aimed at blending hockey and science.

"HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever" is a 7,500-square-foot interactive experience that seeks to deliver a science-based focus on South Florida’s hottest sport. The exhibit is presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and produced by Flying Fish in collaboration with the Montréal Science Centre and developed with support from the NHL and NHLPA.

“ Its so hands-on. Not only are there amazing digital interactives where you can learn about the science, the history, the sounds of hockey, but so many physical interactives. You can literally shoot on goal. You can get locked in the penalty box, see yourself on a jumbotron. We even have a kiss cam,” said MODS president and CEO Joe Cox at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

Children can learn how the flexion of a hockey stick impacts how fast a puck can fly, how goalkeepers use angles to shut down attackers, and how technology has changed players’ equipment over time.

The exhibit also features a number of items from the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hockey team.

Cox said the recent success of the team and growth in interest in the sport made this the perfect time to secure the exhibit.

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito was in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“ We're putting smiles on children's faces, and at the same time, we're teaching them and we're exposing them to our game," Zito said. "Maybe there's new children who will come and have fun and say, ‘I like this. I'm gonna try to play hockey.’

"So we're growing our game, we're giving back, and we're providing wonderful education to our kids.”

Zito was not the only Panther in attendance. Mascot Victor E. Rat fired up the crowd of children before a group of players walked in led by the team’s captain, Aleksander Barkov.

MICHAEL MURPHY PHOTO / Courtesy of The Museum of Discovery and Science Panthers winger Jonah Gadjovich teaching a child how to properly shoot he puck

“ This type of thing is growing the game here. And it's already growing a lot. And then to have an exhibit like this with some history and just to show the sport we play and I'm sure it's gonna grow the game even more,” he said.

Defenseman Seth Jones, who is from Texas, said this kind of exposure to the sport for young fans in warm-weather climates is pivotal for the game.

“ I think anytime you're in a non hockey market and the NHL team or the pro team wins, you're gonna see the next generation really take over,” he said. “We're starting to see that develop. Things like this here at the museum, or anytime where the players get out in the community and put our faces out there it's just only gonna help.”

From 2020-2025, USA Hockey reports that participation in Florida is up 46.8% overall and 67.9% for players 10 years old or younger. The NHL’s Learn to Play initiative, which exposes children between the ages of five and nine to the sport, has seen a more than 33% increase since 2023 in the state.

As immersive as the exhibit is, one notable aspect of the game is missing. “No fighting!” said Cox.

IF YOU GO

What: "HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever" exhibit

Where: The Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 S.W. Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

When: Exhibit runs from Jan, 30 to May 3, 2026. Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.