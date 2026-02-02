On the fast track: Judge agrees to expedite AIDS Healthcare Foundation legal challenge

A state administrative judge has agreed to expedite a legal challenge to a new DeSantis administration policy that could leave as many 16,000 people with HIV and AIDS without access to prescribed medications or health insurance discounts.

Administrative Law Judge W. David Watkins has agreed to hear the dispute regarding the changes to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program on Feb. 18. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation filed the complaint in state administrative court last week asking to expedite the hearing and issue a ruling before March 1, when the changes are slated to take effect.

Since 2007, the AIDS Drug Assistance Program, or ADAP, has been open to Florida residents who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty level, which for 2026 translates to an annual salary of $62,600 for a single person or $128,600 for a family of four.

READ MORE: State sued over new rule that restricts access to HIV/AIDS medication for low-income patients

ADAP is funded with federal Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program funds. The program is administered in Florida by the Department of Health, which is run by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

DOH sent letters to ADAP clients in January notifying them that only people who earn 130% or less of the federal poverty level, which is $20,345 annually for an individual or $41,795 for a family of four, will qualify for the program beginning March 1.

Another round of DOH letters sent to clients in January announced that the state no longer would make Biktarvy, a daily pill used to treat HIV in adults and children weighing at least 31 pounds available to ADAP clients.

The DOH maintains the changes are being driven by “rising health care insurance premiums nationwide and lack of additional Ryan White Grant funding.”

Its website says the “adjustments” were made to “ensure resources” for “the greatest number of individuals within our funding constraints,” and that they would help prevent a $120 million shortfall in the program.

The AHF administrative complaint argues that the DOH — which helps administer The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program — is violating state law because it didn’t pass the requisite rules to change how the program operates.

The announcement of the cuts dovetails with the 2026 annual legislative session. HIV/AIDS advocates taken by surprise by the policy changes held rallies at the Florida Capitol and the DOH headquarters in Tallahassee last week and testified in legislative committees to bring attention to the cuts. The National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors estimates 16,000 people in Florida would lose benefits under the policy changes sought by the DeSantis administration.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

