'Not relics, but reminders’: Exhibit of founding documents in Miami marks America’s 250th

HistoryMiami Museum will be one of just eight museums to host a National Archives touring exhibit that will bring original documents from the Founding Era such as the Articles of Association to communities across the country.

The "Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation" exhibition will mark the country’s 250th anniversary.

The traveling exhibit was inspired by the 1976 Bicentennial Freedom Train and will expand access to documents such as the Treaty of Paris beyond the National Archives Rotunda in Washington.

HistoryMiami Museum Natalia Crujeiras is HistoryMiami's CEO and Executive Director

“ I think in many ways, Miami is the next great American city. In choosing Miami [the National Archives] is also recognizing that in this community, in this place, patriotism was never inherited,” said Natalia Crujeiras, CEO and executive director of HistoryMiami.

“The majority of our population — more than 50% — was born in another country. And so in Miami, patriotism is something that has been chosen throughout the decades. It's lived, it's forged by immigrants, by builders, by visionaries that either by choice or by force had to relocate to Miami and they found here proper ground to build a new life.”

The exhibit will arrive in South Florida on June 15 aboard a specially designed Boeing 737.

It will give local museum-goers and visitors from across the country a rare opportunity to see the historic documents as the nation celebrates its semiquincentennial on July 4.

“ I think something important is that we see these documents, not as relics, but as reminders,” Crujeiras added.

“ It's an important moment for reflection. To learn more about our history… I hope this exhibition invites more people to reflect on that and take pride in the role that Miami can have today as an example to the rest of the country of how diversity makes us stronger.”

Other notable documents in the exhibit include the William Stone engraving of the Declaration of Independence, early draft printings of the Constitution, and oaths of allegiance signed by George Washington, Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

Courtesy / HistoryMiami Museum The National Archives has selected the HistoryMiami Museum as one of only eight museums nationwide to host the “Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation.” The exhibition is scheduled to run from June 20 ,2026, through July 5, 2026.

As part of the America 250 celebration, the museum will also unveil an immersive digital mural called Wishes for America from Miami, which will allow museum visitors and residents across Miami-Dade County to share their dreams and visions for the future of the country.

The museum will also hold a countywide high school speech contest, America 250: Voices of the Future, in which Miami-Dade County students can reflect on the ideals of America’s founding documents and articulate how those principles can shape the country’s future.

The winning speech will be added to HistoryMiami’s permanent collection.

IF YOU GO

What: Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged A Nation

When: June 20th - July 5th, 2026

Where: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33130

