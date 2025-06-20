Valentina Sandoval is a digital producer for WLRN.

She graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and minors in Public Relations and Business Administration.

During her time as a Gator, she was a reporter, desk editor and Engagement Managing Editor for The Independent Florida Alligator. She also reported and anchored for WUFT News’ First at Five and Noticias shows and manned the digital desk as a student producer.

Whenever she is not immersed in the world of journalism, she is convincing someone to follow her dog on Instagram or making oddly specific playlists.

You can contact her at vsandoval@wlrnnews.org

