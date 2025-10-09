Brightline reduces fare for West Palm Beach service

For the second time in a month, Brightline has reduced fares for its West Palm Beach service. Tickets to and from the WPB station from other South Florida stops now run for as low as $12.

The fare change-up comes as the high-speed rail line is doubling the number of stops between West Palm Beach and Miami during peak travel hours.

Meanwhile, Brightline has increased prices for Boca Raton service by 50%.

The train operator tested a new fare plan for rush hour rides and “off peak hours” at the Boca statio, which Brightline said resulted in a 16% ridership increase.

