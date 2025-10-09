© 2025 WLRN
Brightline reduces fare for West Palm Beach service

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
a yellow and black brightline train goes through a railroad intersection
Joel Engelhardt
/
Stet
The back of the southbound Brightline train at Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park.

For the second time in a month, Brightline has reduced fares for its West Palm Beach service. Tickets to and from the WPB station from other South Florida stops now run for as low as $12. 

The fare change-up comes as the high-speed rail line is doubling the number of stops between West Palm Beach and Miami during peak travel hours.

Meanwhile, Brightline has increased prices for Boca Raton service by 50%. 

The train operator tested a new fare plan for rush hour rides and “off peak hours” at the Boca statio, which Brightline said resulted in a 16% ridership increase.

READ MORE: Long-awaited Miami-Dade rapid transit launch is just around the corner

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Transportation
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
