Two South Florida agencies issue phone scam warnings

Police phone call scams appear to be on the rise in South Florida, with two agencies issuing warnings.

The city of Miami Police Department is alerting the community to a phone number listed under its South Substation on Google. The department says the number listed is not theirs, but instead a scammer posing as a law enforcement.

"Our department is currently working to get this information removed. However, as a reminder to the community, no government agency will ever call you by phone to request banking information or money," Miami officer Kiara Delva said in a video shared on social media Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has also been experiencing the same thing, with scammers calling people on the phone to demand payment, threatening arrest or other consequences if they don't comply.

If you get one of these calls, the advice is to:



Hang up immediately

Do not engage with the caller or give them any personal information.

Avoid calling back the number that called you

Contact the police department or agency they claimed to be from and report the call, using a phone number or website that you know is real

