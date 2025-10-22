Local group pushes for Miami voting reforms

A local group is collecting signatures to get voting reforms for the city of Miami on the 2026 ballot.

Stronger Miami, which is made up of several local organizations, wants a referendum to expand the city commission from five to nine members, saying it would bring Miami in line with other major cities.

The proposal would ALSO move city elections to even-numbered years to align with the general elections.

So far, the group has collected 10,000 signatures to get the question on the 2026 ballot. They’ll need around 20,000 signatures to get the issue before voters.

