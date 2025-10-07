Election season is here. Mail-in ballots on the way for South Florida voters

Election season is quickly approaching, and mail-in ballots are already on their way to voters.

Local elections are being held in Miami-Dade , Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Broward County does not have elections this year.

Alina Garcia, Supervisor of Elections for Miami-Dade County, said voting by mail in Florida is a safe and secure process.

“Voting by mail in Florida is very secure because, in order to receive a vote-by-mail ballot, you have to request it,” she said. “When we receive it, we check the signature. You can also take it to an early voting site or bring it to the Department of Elections.”

Due to changes in state election laws, voters must request a new mail-in ballot each calendar year. After the November 2024 election, all vote-by-mail requests in the state expired.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties is Thursday, Oct. 23, by 5 p.m. In Palm Beach County, the deadline is Thursday, Nov. 27, by 5 p.m.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, visit your local elections department website.

Here are a list of elections coming up before the end of the year.

Miami-Dade County

(November 4th)

— Hialeah primary and special elections

— Homestead general and special elections

— Miami general municipal and special elections

— Miami Beach general election

— Surfside special election

(December 9th)

— Hialeah General Election

— Miami Run-Off Election

— Miami Beach Run-Off Election

Monroe County

(November 4th)

— City of Marathon municipal election

Palm Beach County

(December 9th)

— District 90 special general election