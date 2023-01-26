© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections Coverage

Florida secretary of state proposes more money for election crimes office

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service of Florida
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
State Rep. Cord Byrd poses in a chair
News Service Of Florida
/
State Rep. Cord Byrd

The number of positions in Florida’s new election-crimes unit would increase from 15 to 27, under a budget proposal that Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

In his budget request for the legislative session that will start March 7, Byrd proposed $3.15 million for the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which was created last year and is staffed by five people.

Its initial director, Pete Antonacci, died in September. “We are looking for a new director,” Byrd said on Wednesday during an appearance before the Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Committee.

Byrd said one of his “top priorities” is to get the office fully staffed. The office received $1.2 million for the current fiscal year, which began July 1. Byrd also defended the work of the office.

“Even in the [election[ off-season, people are continuing to register to vote,” Byrd said. “So, [voter] list maintenance is very important. We continue to get reports from our sister states. And that’s how we’re continuing to find people convicted of voter fraud, like some of the double voters. Their [staff members’] work is important now, because they’re going to ensure that the voter rolls are as pristine as possible as we go into the election. If we’re waiting for the election cycle, it’s almost too late at that point.”

The office has drawn opposition from Democrats, who have expressed concerns that it is an attempt to intimidate minority voters. Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, asked Byrd about the “one credible vote that a person doesn’t take because of fear of being arrested and taken away from his or her family.”

Byrd replied that steps are taken to ensure “voters in Florida are not disenfranchised.”

Tags
Elections Coverage Newselectionelection securityCord Byrd
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, where he announced that the state's new Office of Election Crimes and Security is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud.
  1. DeSantis voter fraud case ends with 'no contest plea' and no punishment
  2. Rep. Cord Byrd appointed as Florida Secretary of State
  3. A federal panel clears the way for a lawsuit challenging Florida's congressional redistricting map
  4. Judge refuses to block part of new Florida election law, rejecting First Amendment claim