© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former FEMA administrator warns cuts could move U.S. backwards after Hurricane Katrina

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT
Highway signage reads 'Major Hurricane Wednesday into Thursday'
Mike Carlson
/
FR155492 AP
Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla.

The former top official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency is warning that the country is moving backward in its ability to handle a major natural disaster as the nation marks two decades since Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in U.S. history.

“I fear that we're forgetting these lessons and the further we get away from these catastrophic events, the more we forget how significant and how impactful they were,” said Deanne Criswell, who served as FEMA’s administrator from 2021 to 2025.

She joined current and former elected officials, along with medical experts from Florida, on an online conference call Monday to talk about the impact of President Donald Trump’s massive funding cuts to FEMA.

Former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
Photo via Department of Homeland Security
Former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

READ MORE: It was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history: Have we forgotten Katrina's lessons?

The Trump has eliminated billions of dollars in FEMA grants meant to prepare communities for disasters like hurricanes and major storms. Trump also installed David Richardson — a former Homeland Security official — as FEMA’s acting administrator, though he does not have emergency management experience.

The administration has defended its actions, saying it is eliminating red tape and looking to make FEMA more efficient.

Other proposed cost-cutting measures include shuttering the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane research center in Miami.

Darren McAuley, a flight surgeon and Veterans Affairs doctor who serves as medical advisor to the Florida Air National Guard, said cuts to disaster preparedness programs put lives at risk in the aftermath of major storms in Florida.

“We need to be very clear that FEMA cuts will have a direct impact on the health, wellbeing, and medical care of our neighbors and our communities,” McAuley said. “With these types of cuts, there will be lives lost. There will be people who cannot make it to the hospital.”

Darren McAuley, Florida National Guard medical advisor and candidate for Florida's 15th Congressional District.
via Darren McAuley campaign
Darren McAuley, Florida National Guard medical advisor and candidate for Florida's 15th Congressional District.

McAuley is running as a Democrat against U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee in Tampa.

He pointed out that many health consequences for Floridians come after a storm, when clean water isn’t readily available and perishable medications can expire without refrigeration.

State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, spoke on the letter from FEMA employees and the concerns they raised.

“One hundred eighty FEMA employees are issuing a letter stating that they are concerned about the inadequate dealings of the folks who are in charge, and they are worried that FEMA is not prepared to handle any type of massive storms similar to what took place in regards to Katrina …  So we must demand change. We deserve better than this.” Nixon said.

Criswell, the former FEMA administrator, said she’s hopeful that the President’s FEMA Review Council can issue recommendations to make FEMA more efficient while still assisting communities before, during and after a disaster so the destruction seen along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina won’t be seen again.

Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. Gulf Coast near Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, on On Aug. 29, 2005, breaching levees and spurring floods that devastated New Orleans. The costliest storm in U.S. history, Katrina caused nearly 1,400 deaths and an estimated $200 billion in damages.
Tags
Government & Politics NewsHurricanes2025 Hurricane Season
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
More On This Topic