Miami-Dade Mayor defends county officials after Florida CFO alleges $300 million in overspending

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava defended the county’s finances after Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia released an audit on Thursday alleging the the state's largest county is overspending taxpayer dollars by more than $300 million.

Ingoglia said the state audit, which claims Miami-Dade is overspending $302,610,668, is based on indexed calculations for inflation and population growth.

He said Miami-Dade population had risen by 65,501 people since FY 2019-2020, but that the budget had ballooned $12,884 for individuals and $51,535 for a family of four.

Ingoglia called it the “highest amount of wasteful spending across the nine local governments that have been reviewed.”

Ingoglia has been leading the charge with the state’s version of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, which has been examining local governments for wasteful spending.

“I continue to be astounded at the amount of wasteful, excessive spending by local governments over the last five years, but unfortunately, Miami-Dade County takes the cake,” Ingoglia said in a statement after the press conference.

“They have overspent and overtaxed their residents to the tune of $302 million, and they have exploded the local government bureaucracy with the hiring of more than 2,800 employees over just the last 5 years.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

“Miami-Dade officials must take action to do better by their constituents and provide property tax relief for the families that depend on them,” he said.

He sharply criticized the county's fiscal management, especially in light of a recent $400 million budget deficit.

"I don't understand Miami-Dade … how do you go from announcing you have close to a $400 million deficit when we think that you're overspending by $300 million?" Ingoglia said.

He said Miami-Dade taxpayers are "overtaxed" and that the county needs to be "more fiscally responsible."

In her statement Thursday, Levine Cava countered the CFO’s claims, saying “Miami‑Dade is one of the most transparent and fiscally responsible local administrations in the nation.”

“From the beginning, my administration has found ways to put money back in taxpayers’ pockets and keep costs low for our families — while investing in your priorities,” she said.

She said her administration has lowered the tax rate two years in a row “to the lowest rate since 1982,” absorbed state fund reductions and unfunded mandates, merged departments and cut executive salaries.

“We welcome continued communication and engagement with the state and our community, as we continue to run an efficient government that delivers on your priorities while maximizing every single taxpayer dollar," she said.