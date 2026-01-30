New DOGE state report flags “excessive spending” by Palm Beach County

Florida's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, alleges a widening gap between local spending and actual community growth in Palm Beach County.

The state’s 99-page review this week says the county’s general fund has surged nearly 90% since 2016. But that stands in contrast to a modest 10% increase in population over the same period.

This budget growth was fueled largely by a gain in property tax revenue. It nearly doubled from $790 million dollars to $1.4 billion dollars.

The report flags a $13 million dollar rise in health services between 2021 and 2024, which primarily relies on property taxes for funding.

Also, paratransit spending skyrocketed 176%.

Palm Beach County officials attribute costs to an aging population and rising property values.

Clerk Joe Abruzzo slammed the state’s claims of wasteful spending as "irresponsible."

