Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: House probe finds "substantial evidence" of misconduct

The U.S. House Ethics Committee says they have evidence against a Democratic South Florida Congresswoman of violating government ethics and House rules.

According to the Miami Herald, the Committee released a report Thursday claiming they have "substantial evidence" against Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

The congresswoman and others were indicted last year by the Justice Department for allegedly stealing federal disaster funds and laundering money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

The committee claims their evidence corroborates these claims and other more extensive misconduct. Cherfilus-McCormick, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, has denied all allegations.

