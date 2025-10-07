DOGE targets Palm Beach County’s accessible transit services

Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) accused Palm Beach County of wasteful local spending —pointing to its transit services for people with disabilities.

State Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said recently that the county’s para-transit costs have tripled in two years calling it wasteful.

But county leaders disagree.

Chief Deputy County Administrator Todd Bonlarron said those costs rose from about $53 million dollars in 2023 to $70 million this year; they did not tripled. He said the rise was driven by higher labor and insurance costs.

Para-transit services remain vital, providing low-cost curb-to-curb rides for people with disabilities and seniors who can’t travel without assistance.

