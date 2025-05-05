Disabled riders in Palm Beach County to be hit by public bus cuts

Palm Beach County’s public transit bus operator Palm Tran says it will be cutting down its service areas for disabled riders.

Starting in January 2026, Palm Tran will cut its paratransit service to within three-quarters of a mile from regular bus routes. Those changes will leave areas like Jupiter, Juno Beach and Singer Island without direct service.

In response, Palm Tran says it plans to launch a ride program called Connection Plus — which will hire private drivers like Uber and Lyft to fill the gaps.

But critics say that’s not good enough, particularly for disabled riders, who will potentially face longer wait times, as well as a one-way fare increase: from $3 dollars and 50 cents to $4 dollars. That’s the first price hike in over a decade.

The new service will use wheelchair -accessible buses operated by private companies.

